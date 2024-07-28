Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,197 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 9,066.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 593.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $50,393.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at $354,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $78.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.67. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $83.41.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

