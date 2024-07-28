Sei Investments Co. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $41.21 on Friday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $62.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average is $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.70). On average, analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -7.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,500 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,345.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,283,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,305,102.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.58 per share, for a total transaction of $996,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,311,341 shares in the company, valued at $82,237,512.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,500 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,283,341 shares in the company, valued at $80,305,102.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 84,900 shares of company stock worth $3,011,613. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Profile

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.