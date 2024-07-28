Sei Investments Co. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 26,341 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of Cognyte Software worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 8,624.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $540.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 1.74. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.70.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.05 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CGNT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

