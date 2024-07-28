Sei Investments Co. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of TechTarget worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in TechTarget by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in TechTarget by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in TechTarget by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TechTarget by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Stock Performance

Shares of TTGT opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.60. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $928.41 million, a P/E ratio of -130.08, a PEG ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). TechTarget had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTGT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

TechTarget Company Profile

(Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

