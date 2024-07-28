Sei Investments Co. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,183,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,130,000 after buying an additional 234,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,148,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,862,000 after buying an additional 83,192 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,669,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after buying an additional 90,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 347,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.33). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $50.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.26%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.