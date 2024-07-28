Sei Investments Co. Has $1.12 Million Stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,730 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,206 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. now owns 16,396,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,240 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 3,195.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 943,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 915,214 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,309,000 after purchasing an additional 775,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,975,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,621,000 after purchasing an additional 409,326 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 1.0 %

LZ opened at $6.78 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $174.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.87 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LZ. JMP Securities cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.21.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

See Also

