Sei Investments Co. Has $1.21 Million Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Birchview Capital LP raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,231,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,137,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,831,650. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.13. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.65.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $254.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PTGX shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

