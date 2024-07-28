Sei Investments Co. Has $1.21 Million Stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,591 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 2,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $53.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.73. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.46.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on GitLab in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $530,381.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,508 shares in the company, valued at $13,342,873.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $530,381.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,508 shares in the company, valued at $13,342,873.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $135,112.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,039,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,943 shares of company stock worth $5,699,980 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

