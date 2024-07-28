Sei Investments Co. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,262 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.64% of Solo Brands worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $1,059,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 353,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $13,159,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Solo Brands

In other Solo Brands news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 49,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $97,140.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 52,366 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $101,590.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,366 shares in the company, valued at $295,590.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 49,310 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $97,140.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:DTC opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $221.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.62.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $85.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Solo Brands Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

