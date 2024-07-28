Sei Investments Co. Has $1.28 Million Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,068 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $900.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.68 million. Analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CENTA. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Central Garden & Pet

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $170,027.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,889.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $170,027.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,889.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,533.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 714,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,945,528. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.