Sei Investments Co. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 106.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 608.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

In other Tidewater news, Director Kenneth Traub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,156.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tidewater news, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $16,351,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,692,279.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Traub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,802 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,156.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 733,926 shares of company stock valued at $78,328,615 in the last three months. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Tidewater Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $98.31 on Friday. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.53 and a 52-week high of $111.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. Tidewater had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Tidewater’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $18.10 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 0.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

