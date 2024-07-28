Sei Investments Co. Has $1.34 Million Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of The Hackett Group worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 337,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 177,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 140,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 22,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 35.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 135,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

HCKT stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $718.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 40.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

