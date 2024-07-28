Sei Investments Co. Has $1 Million Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,953 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of ACCO Brands worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 384,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 29,040 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,390,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 159,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $488.52 million, a P/E ratio of -18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

