Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,038 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,391,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,583,000 after acquiring an additional 202,179 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,834,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 7.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 921,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,187,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 901,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,070,000 after acquiring an additional 241,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,417,000 after acquiring an additional 180,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DOCN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $195,541.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,180.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DOCN stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.81. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $49.60.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

