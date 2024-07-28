Sei Investments Co. Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 294,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2,331.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 131,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $37.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $161.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PECO

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.