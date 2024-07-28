Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of H&E Equipment Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $53.27 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.45.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.52 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 11.17%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HEES. Raymond James began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

