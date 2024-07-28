Sei Investments Co. Purchases 106,636 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 353.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,636 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

