Sei Investments Co. Purchases 11,612 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of eXp World worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 20.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 551.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 90,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 76,536 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 25.1% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 57,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 49.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 412,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 136,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $551,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,210,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,289,995.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 294,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,740. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -86.11 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $943.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is -117.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXPI shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.75 target price on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, July 12th. BTIG Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

