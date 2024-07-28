Sei Investments Co. Purchases 12,510 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AES alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AES. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of AES by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 70,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 38,741 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 157,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 31,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

AES Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.08.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.