Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

NYSE TPX opened at $52.31 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.17.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

