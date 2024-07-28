Sei Investments Co. Sells 10,319 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,412 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,319 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Independent Bank worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 215,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of INDB opened at $64.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $68.75.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $244.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.07 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

