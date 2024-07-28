Sei Investments Co. Sells 15,668 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,668 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 393,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 73,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,032,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,372,000 after buying an additional 293,337 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,550,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 540,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 63,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,146,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,100,000 after buying an additional 270,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $43,126.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at $440,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.10, a current ratio of 15.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 193.50 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 1.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.