Sei Investments Co. Sells 18,886 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,886 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 56.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Hasbro
In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HAS
Hasbro Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HAS opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hasbro Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.61%.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hasbro
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.