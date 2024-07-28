Sei Investments Co. Sells 284,879 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,566 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 284,879 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 30.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,016,459 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,884,000 after buying an additional 17,298,604 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 10.0% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,083,569 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,553,000 after buying an additional 1,005,685 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,667,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 314.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 538,364 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 408,394 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMY opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

