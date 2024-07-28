Sei Investments Co. Sells 45,303 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,303 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $55.90 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.50, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DOCU

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $91,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,518 shares of company stock worth $6,149,670. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.