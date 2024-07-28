Sei Investments Co. Sells 7,556 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,556 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Cars.com worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Cars.com by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,723,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,519,000 after purchasing an additional 940,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cars.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,134,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,292,000 after purchasing an additional 89,194 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its holdings in Cars.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 4,628,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,801,000 after purchasing an additional 90,222 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cars.com by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

In related news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $52,651.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cars.com news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $52,651.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 25,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $482,087.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,051,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,184 shares of company stock worth $1,959,494. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

CARS stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $22.84.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cars.com had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $180.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

