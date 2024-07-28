Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of SiTime worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SITM opened at $148.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.13 and a 200 day moving average of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 1.82. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $165.11.
In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $91,439.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,508,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,367 shares in the company, valued at $57,121,236.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $91,439.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,508,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,562 shares of company stock worth $6,817,590. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SITM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.
SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.
