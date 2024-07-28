Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 107685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Select Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Select Water Solutions Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.29 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Select Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Select Water Solutions

In related news, COO Michael Skarke sold 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $131,257.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 380,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,994.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,083,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 136,489 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 230.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 406,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 283,269 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Select Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 341,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,031,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after acquiring an additional 300,115 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

