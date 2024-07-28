Select Water Solutions (WTTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Select Water Solutions to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Select Water Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. Select Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTTR. Citigroup raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WTTR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Select Water Solutions news, COO Michael Skarke sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $131,257.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 380,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,994.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.