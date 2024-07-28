Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.060-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.0 million-$217.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.5 million.
Semtech Trading Up 7.2 %
SMTC stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.26. Semtech has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $206.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.16 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 129.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
