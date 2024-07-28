Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.60

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 63901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sendas Distribuidora from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Sendas Distribuidora Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 535.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

