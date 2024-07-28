SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SenesTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.
SenesTech Price Performance
SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.40) by ($0.20). SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 181.46% and a negative net margin of 545.82%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($158.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of SenesTech
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. McAdam LLC owned 1.25% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SenesTech
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
