Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.90.

ST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

In related news, Director Ali John Mirshekari bought 73,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 761.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 399.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -436.36%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

