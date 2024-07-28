ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $935.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $920.00 to $935.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $842.22.

Read Our Latest Report on NOW

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $827.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $850.33. The company has a market capitalization of $169.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.51, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $744.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $751.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,725.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.