ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $820.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a sell rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $842.22.

NOW opened at $827.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $850.33. The stock has a market cap of $169.66 billion, a PE ratio of 88.51, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $744.03 and a 200-day moving average of $751.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

