ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $860.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $830.00 to $860.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $842.22.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $827.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $169.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.51, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $850.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $744.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $751.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

