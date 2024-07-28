ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $880.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $850.00 to $880.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a sell rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $842.22.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $827.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $744.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $751.29. The company has a market cap of $169.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.51, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $850.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

