SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 671 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 290,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 23,890 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Trust Bancorp

In other news, EVP David Andrew Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.27 per share, for a total transaction of $322,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,011 shares of company stock worth $645,881. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $52.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $940.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.66. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $52.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.