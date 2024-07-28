SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Privia Health Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,278,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,740,000 after buying an additional 274,345 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Privia Health Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,399,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,779,000 after buying an additional 804,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,959,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 572,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 12,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $225,073.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $42,734.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,788,444.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 12,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $225,073.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 293,235 shares of company stock worth $4,745,481 and have sold 45,457 shares worth $827,810. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRVA. Barclays cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded Privia Health Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.54.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $20.46 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 136.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $415.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

