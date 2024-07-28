SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 5,127 Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Citi Trends as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 416,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 39,751 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 14,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.34 per share, for a total transaction of $58,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,568,986 shares in the company, valued at $49,684,189.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 135,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,575,539.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,090,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.34 per share, with a total value of $58,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,568,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,684,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 612,149 shares of company stock worth $12,760,382 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citi Trends Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $161.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 2.39. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.29 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

Citi Trends Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.