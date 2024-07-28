SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,561 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Get BancFirst alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.2% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,127,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,246,000 after acquiring an additional 45,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 963,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,802,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Trading Up 1.6 %

BancFirst stock opened at $110.21 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $79.99 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.79.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 29.64%. Analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.10%.

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

In other news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at $704,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,142,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock worth $2,495,242 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BANF. StockNews.com cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BancFirst

About BancFirst

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.