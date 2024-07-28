SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $9,682,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 43,855 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,493 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $2,780,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

OXM stock opened at $102.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.11 and its 200-day moving average is $102.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.54. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.33 and a twelve month high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

OXM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,752,421.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,262.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

