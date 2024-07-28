SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 9,082 Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,663,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,070,000. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,940,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INVA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Innoviva Price Performance

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 58.21% and a return on equity of 28.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

