SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 86.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,781 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,233,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,290,000 after buying an additional 764,530 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at $5,109,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 398.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 590.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 36,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at $4,548,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

Immunovant Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,042 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $119,845.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 355,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,025.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,042 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $119,845.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 355,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,025.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,247 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $96,273.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,294,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,990. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Immunovant Profile

(Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.