SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 417.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,253,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $64,785.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,499.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $64,785.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,499.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,926.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $246,181. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.60. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 180.76%. Analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

