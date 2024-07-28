SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,891,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,294,000 after buying an additional 2,053,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,012,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,356,000 after buying an additional 326,308 shares during the last quarter. University of Wisconsin Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. University of Wisconsin Foundation now owns 372,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after buying an additional 268,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 451,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 268,335 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $28.12 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a current ratio of 30.12.

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.90). Equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $96,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $96,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,720.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,359.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,419,376 over the last 90 days. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AKRO. Bank of America assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

