SG Americas Securities LLC Has $125,000 Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $31.07 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 119.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Energizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

