SG Americas Securities LLC Has $126,000 Holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mativ were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MATV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mativ by 579.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,713,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,238,000 after buying an additional 1,461,640 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mativ by 2,139.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 527,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after buying an additional 504,071 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Mativ by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,367,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,639,000 after buying an additional 326,560 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mativ by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 317,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 130,912 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mativ by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,583,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,863,000 after buying an additional 130,362 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mativ Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:MATV opened at $18.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.62%.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

