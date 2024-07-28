SG Americas Securities LLC Has $126,000 Stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in LendingTree by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,930,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree Stock Up 1.8 %

LendingTree stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $737.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.11.

Insider Activity at LendingTree

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.36. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $72,345.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LendingTree news, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $72,345.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,478 shares in the company, valued at $224,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $431,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,802 shares of company stock worth $673,219 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TREE. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

About LendingTree

(Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

