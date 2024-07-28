SG Americas Securities LLC Has $132,000 Stock Holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AvePoint by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price objective on AvePoint from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

AVPT stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $74.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,297,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,758.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AvePoint news, CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $361,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 665,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,476.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,297,373 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,758.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $907,200 in the last ninety days. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

